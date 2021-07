High Demand for Database Servers to Drive Infrastructure for Business Analytics Market Growth Through 2026

Market survey of Infrastructure for Business Analytics study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period. (Insert forecast period). The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape. The market report tracks the global sales of Infrastructure for Business Analytics in 20+ high growth markets, along with analysing the impact of COVID-19 has had on information & communication technology (ICT) industry and Infrastructure for Business Analytics sector in particular.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=377&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Companies are moving towards building a better analytics infrastructure making it more scalable and sustainable. Business analytics infrastructure is the combination of software, hardware and services. Companies have started focusing on next-generation analytics to shape the overall infrastructure. Various organizations have come up with different approaches to follow to design business analytics infrastructure. Companies are developing infrastructure that features optimization of data, scalability, and resiliency. Three aspects of well-architected infrastructure that companies are focusing on are speed, access, and availability. Companies are adopting data-centric approach instead of application-centric approach to reduce cost and complexity of the business analytics infrastructure. Companies are also investing in the integration of high-value data that will be used at scale while keeping other data loosely coupled. This is being done to design analytics infrastructure that can increase productivity, decrease complexity and meet new needs.

A new report by Fact.MR on the Sales of Infrastructure for Business Analytics market expects the market to witness strong growth, registering CAGR of 9.2% during 2017-2026. The global infrastructure for business analytics market is also projected to bring in US$ 25.4 million revenue by 2026 end. Business analytics software is used to collect and analyze historical and current data.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=377&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

4 Key Trends of Infrastructure for Business Analytics Market

North America is likely to emerge as the largest region in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics between 2017 and 2026. Presence of the leading companies, increasing application of advanced analytics, availability of latest analytics tools are some of the major factors driving the infrastructure for business analytics market in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Adoption of data-driven decision making and advent of Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries are contributing to the growth in the region.

Database server is expected to grow at a faster phase in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics market. By the end of 2026, database server is projected to bring in more than US$ 4 million revenue.

Infrastructure for business analytics is likely to find the largest application in Enterprise Resource Management (ERM). Between 2017 and 2026, enterprise resource management is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 2 million.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Application Type Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Applications

Structured Data Management Software

Data Access, Analysis, and Delivery

Operations and Manufacturing Applications

Application Platforms

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/377?utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

The report has also offered profiles of the leading players in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics that are expected to remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Cisco Corporation, HPE, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, EMC, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, Datacore, NetApp, Pure Storage, Unisys, Silicon Graphics, NEC, Inspur, VCE, and Bull SAS.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/21/1872442/0/en/Demand-for-Regulatory-Information-Management-to-Surge-as-End-Users-Target-Low-TTM-amid-Regulatory-Changes-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com