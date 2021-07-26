Demand for MDM BPO to Increase with Growing IoT Proliferation Through 2026

According to Fact.MR, a splendid expansion at a CAGR of over 15% has been projected for the global MDM BPO market through the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from MDM BPO services offered across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Stereotypical Organizing & Process Huge Data Volume Creating Demand for MDM BPOs

Management of data has gained extreme importance for efficient running of businesses, with back office data management being need of the hour. Companies require to exert control over daily data volumes, which aggregate in electronic and paper format. Organizing and processing huge data quantity has become stereotypical. Without effective master data management systems, organizations tend to end up with faulty and inaccurate data, misplaced data, and missing data in their databases, which can lead toward colossal errors during critical business decision making.

Companies therefore outsource processes related to management of their data, in order to dedicate their valuable time for more mission-critical tasks, creating demand for MDM BPOs. With master data management being the easiest back office operation to outsource, organizations are greatly benefitting from the services offered by the MDM BPOs. Various BPOs across the globe are providing professional best-in-class, time-sensitive and cost-effective data master data management services in a bid to lure more customers and expand their market reach.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Data Type Supply Centric MDM

Enterprise Centric MDM

Customer Centric MDM By Function Finance & Accounting

Procurement

Marketing

HR

Other (Logistics, Sales & Delivery) Industry Manufacturing

Automotive

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Others( Education, Government) Enterprise Type Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Key market players identified by the report include Informatica, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software, SAP, Genpact, Cap Gemini, Infosys Limited, Magnitude Software, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Talend, Orchestra Networks, and TCS.

