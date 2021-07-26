Global Business Workflow Automation Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% Through 2026

Business workflow automation is witnessing increasing demand by businesses in order to streamline workflow and business process. Hence, leading companies are offering workflow automation solutions that are easy to implement and also helps in setting standards and tracking the performance of the employees. Software providers are also focusing on providing business workflow automation solution on basis of the industry.

For instance, companies are offering services and tools that can improve the way a particular industry or sector is dealing with the documents and various business operations. With efficiency, productivity and accuracy becoming core objective of businesses, the demand for data capture automation tools is also rising. The increasing adoption of cloud systems, is also driving the use of cloud-based business workflow automation. Companies are also outsourcing workflow automation software development to effectively track and execute business processes.

The latest report by Fact.MR expects the global business workflow automation market to witness substantial growth, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global business workflow automation market is estimated to reach US$ 5,247.2 million revenue. There has been an increasing adoption of the solutions and software offering business workflow automation. From data entry and processing to managing general content and records, the demand for business workflow automation is rising at a fast phase. Below are some insights on how the global business workflow automation will perform in the coming years.

Market Taxonomy

Deployment Type Feature-Based Solution

Integration-Based Solution

Technology- Based Solution Industry BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Travel

Others Industry Platform Type Cloud -Based

On-premise Organization Type Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The report also offers competitive profiling of the leading players in the global market for business workflow automation, which will operate through 2026. These include companies such as Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Lexmark, HP Inc., Ricoh, Canon, Kyocera, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PegaSystems Inc., Software AG, Appian, Vision Software SA, IPSoft Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nintex Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute, HCL Technologies, and Tibco Software.

