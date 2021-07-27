Structured Data Management Software Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Companies are moving towards building a better analytics infrastructure making it more scalable and sustainable. Business analytics infrastructure is the combination of software, hardware and services. Companies have started focusing on next-generation analytics to shape the overall infrastructure. Various organizations have come up with different approaches to follow to design business analytics infrastructure. Companies are developing infrastructure that features optimization of data, scalability, and resiliency.

Three aspects of well-architected infrastructure that companies are focusing on are speed, access, and availability. Companies are adopting data-centric approach instead of application-centric approach to reduce cost and complexity of the business analytics infrastructure. Companies are also investing in the integration of high-value data that will be used at scale while keeping other data loosely coupled. This is being done to design analytics infrastructure that can increase productivity, decrease complexity and meet new needs.

A new report by Fact.MR on the global infrastructure for business analytics market expects the market to witness strong growth, registering CAGR of 9.2% during 2017-2026. The global infrastructure for business analytics market is also projected to bring in US$ 25.4 million revenue by 2026 end. Business analytics software is used to collect and analyze historical and current data. Hence, companies are building business analytics infrastructure to drive better decision making and enhanced performance. Moreover, to build analytics infrastructure companies are using a data-driven method to help in decision making process based on data. Following insights show how the global infrastructure for business analytics market will perform in the coming years.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Infrastructure for Business Analytics Market

North America is likely to emerge as the largest region in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics between 2017 and 2026. Presence of the leading companies, increasing application of advanced analytics, availability of latest analytics tools are some of the major factors driving the infrastructure for business analytics market in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Adoption of data-driven decision making and advent of Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries are contributing to the growth in the region.

Database server is expected to grow at a faster phase in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics market. By the end of 2026, database server is projected to bring in more than US$ 4 million revenue.

Infrastructure for business analytics is likely to find the largest application in Enterprise Resource Management (ERM). Between 2017 and 2026, enterprise resource management is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 2 million.

The report has also offered profiles of the leading players in the global market for infrastructure for business analytics that are expected to remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Cisco Corporation, HPE, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, EMC, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, Datacore, NetApp, Pure Storage, Unisys, Silicon Graphics, NEC, Inspur, VCE, and Bull SAS.

Market Taxonomy

MEA Application Type Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Applications

Structured Data Management Software

Data Access, Analysis, and Delivery

Operations and Manufacturing Applications

Application Platforms

Supply Chain Management (SCM) Applications

System Management Software

Integration and Orchestration Middleware

Others

