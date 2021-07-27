Functional Food Ingredients Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2026

Market Size – USD 68.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Functional Food Ingredients market is remarkably fragmented with major players like DowDuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amway, Kerry Group PLC., Nestle, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc. among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

The phytochemical and plant extracts segment is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

Nucleotides, a component of non-protein nitrogen in human milk, may be important for normal immune function. Supplementation of infant formula with nucleotides seems to be beneficial in clinical trials, although further research is needed before routine nucleotide supplementation of infant formula can be considered. The success of commercially prepared infant formulas has stimulated the development of numerous formulations and several hundred varieties of proprietary infant formulas are now available throughout the world.

Omega-3 oils are essential fatty acids that offer a wide range of benefits, including cardiovascular, eye, and brain health. Long-chain omega-3 oils, especially EPA and DHA, are primarily used as nutritional and pharmaceutical products. They have a range of mechanisms of action, including direct membrane effects and anti-inflammatory benefits. Due to the full range of potential health benefits of EPA and DHA, in particular, there has been a lot of research effort aimed at adding these ingredients into food and beverage.

Regular intake of probiotics can positively influence a person’s nutrition. Their way of acting on the body is very complex, and so not all the benefits for the wellbeing are established, and further research in this field is required. Probiotics seem to influence digestive condition positively. It has been observed that probiotics can reduce the mean duration of diarrhea in patients with an infectious form of diarrhea. Probiotics may also help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Functional Food Ingredients market on the basis of type, source, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Probiotics

Proteins & amino acids

Phytochemical & plant extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Omega-3 fatty acids

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

Source Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Natural Animal Microbial Plant

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food Dairy Products Bakery Products Confectionery Products Meat and Meat Products Infant Food

Beverages Energy Drinks Juices Health Drinks



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Functional Food Ingredients market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2016 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

