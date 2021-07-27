Alarm Systems Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

Market Size – USD 1,723 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.80%, Market Trends – rise of small-form factor in memory devices.

The Alarm Systems Market is expected to grow from USD 1,723 million in 2018 to USD 2,156 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period. Growth in the number of theft or shoplifting incidents reported at retail stores of merchandise & books, increasing profits in the retail markets, growing need for better merchandise management, logistics control, and customer experience, which increases the profit margin, and the operational processes in the retail stores, emergence of walk-in shopping complexes in place of traditional stores and need for better security systems across various industries and applications against thefts are some of the driving factors of the market.

High initial investments and low-cost substitutes of EAS systems available in the market may restrain the growth of the Alarm Systems Market.

EAS system is an anti-theft technology to prevent shoplifting, by attaching an electronically detectable tag to products. Whenever there is an unbilled item passing through the gates of the store, an alert is issued for the retailers through the electronic gate sensors.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Alarm Systems Market is segmented by type into magnetic systems, acousto-magnetic systems, microwave systems and radio frequency systems. The radio frequency segment dominates the market with an approx. CAGR of 3.92% in the forecast period, since is relatively cheaper, making it an economical choice for small and mid-level retailers. Moreover, the smaller sized tags and labels can be another bane to the RF systems market.

The Alarm Systems Market is segmented by application into supermarkets, apparel stores, cosmetics/pharmacy, and fashion accessories stores. The market for supermarkets segment is expected to witness highest growth of CAGR 3.72% during the forecast period, maximum reports of theft and uplifting reported in thie s segment.

The Alarm Systems Market is segmented by Geography into North, America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America, since has started an early adoption of the EAS systems, is expected to witness the highest growth in its CAGR 4.14% during the forecast period. Moreover, APAC leads the market, with a market share of USD 430.75 million in the base year, due to the domination of China, which is the home for some leading manufacturers of EAS systems.

Key players with in Alarm Systems Market are Sentry Technology Corp, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Tyco Retail Solutions, Tekno Electro Solutions, Ketec Inc., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Nedap N.V., Universal Surveillance Systems and Tag Co.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of type, applications, business model, components and regional analysis.

Alarm Systems Market by type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Magneto-Harmonic Acousto-Magnetic Radio Frequency Microwave



Alarm Systems Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Supermarkets Apparel Stores Cosmetics/Pharmacy Fashion Accessories Stores



Alarm Systems Market, by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Electronic Antenna Deactivator/Detacher Electronic Tag



Alarm Systems Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America US Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China Japan India Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil



The global Alarm Systems Market report answers some important questions for you:

What will be the market potential as well as the concentration of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems segment for the forecast period?

What will be the avenues for access to the global Alarm Systems Market for the newly added range?

How are business owners planning to meet the production demand and sales requirements to gain a competitive edge over others?

Which demographic regions will witness a greater demand during the estimated period?

What will be the composition of the target market? What are the gaps? Where do most new opportunities lie?

What will be the consumers’ attitude towards the business during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027?

The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the Alarm Systems Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.

