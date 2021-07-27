Predictive Analytics Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2026

Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Predictive Analytics Market that offers comprehensive assessment about the current market scope as well the emerging trends and opportunities of the market. The report is formulated with extensive primary and secondary research with crucial data and insights verified and validated by the industry experts and professionals. The report aims to offer guidance and key insights to the stakeholder, investors, clients, businesses, and readers to help them in formulating strategic investment plans. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Predictive Analytics industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats.

The Predictive Analytics market is further segmented into key players operating in the Predictive Analytics industry. The major companies profiled in the report include

Alteryx, Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Domino Data Lab, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Information Builders, KNIME.com AG, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Predixion Software, RapidMiner, QlikTech International, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., and Teradata Corporation, among others.

It offers a detailed analysis about business overview, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, gross profit, and business expansion plans. It further studies strategic alliances of the market such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotion, and product launches, among others.

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sales and Marketing Management

Financial Management

Customer Behavior Analysis

Supply Chain Management

Network Traffic Management

Demand And Supply Forecasting

Risk Management and Fraud Detection

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

The study provides a detailed analysis of the Predictive Analytics market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Key regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the countries in each region and strategic initiatives undertaken by each player in the region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate insights along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report is formulated with extensive primary and secondary research with crucial data and insights verified and validated by the industry experts and professionals. Key statistical data has been organized into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation. It also offers key insights into key drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, growth prospects, threats, and opportunities. In conclusion, the report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Predictive Analytics market to help readers gain a competitive edge over other competitors.

