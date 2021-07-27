Security Advisory Services Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Market Size – USD 6.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends- Emergence of cloud technology in various industries

The security advisory services market is expected to reach USD 25.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing dependence on cloud services to manage, store, and recover organization data has driven demand in the global market for security advisory services. Moreover, the crisis of cyber-attacks and fraud of fundamental individual or organization data has also directed to the growth of the worldwide market for security advisory services. The complexities of organizations and organizations have been growing alongside the development of new technologies. Hence, there is a requirement to deploy a system that centrally safeguards and secures the critical assets of several individual or organizational entities.

Statistical data indicating product consumption across all these topographies have been cited in the report. These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus. The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

The Key players in the Security Advisory Services Market include Cisco systems, DXC Technology Company, Ernst & Young, Column Information Security, Delloite, PwC, DeltaRisk, KPMG, Security Compass, TCS, CybeRisk, Novacoast, and Kudelski Security.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Security Advisory Services Market is estimated to reach USD 25.05 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The large enterprises accounted for a larger share of 65.8% of the market in 2018.

The market merchants are adding developments consistently to their services to secure the associations, and gathering money and financial industries, against cutting edge digital dangers. Globally, the adoption of security advisory services is growing because of the rise in security breaks focusing on endeavors.

The BFSI application segment accounted for the largest share of 31.5% of the market in 2018.

The penetration testing service type is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

The largest share is accounted by the North America region with a share of 31.3% of the market in 2018. The technological shifts in IT have led to constant improvements in the region. Moreover, the rising complexity in IT infrastructure, an expanding number of cyber-attacks, and the need to suffice compliance requirements are some of the principal driving factors for the growth of the market in this region.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Organization Size, Service Type, Application, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

CISO advisory and support services

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Management

Risk Management Strategy

Incident Response

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Security Advisory Services market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Security Advisory Services market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Security Advisory Services market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

