Beverage Packaging Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

Market Size – USD 125.3 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand in preserving the content quality, growing demand for protein-based beverage, and herbal drinks.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global beverage packaging market was valued at USD 125.3 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 195.68 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Beverage manufacturers are focusing on offering a superior product with the packing that is eco-friendly, easy-to-handle, and keeps the product new for a long time. Packaging innovations is becoming a norm for beverage companies with smaller package sizes, situational package types, and multi-packs. Different types of products reliant upon the drinks packed using various materials.

This report on the beverage packaging market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the beverage packaging market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Key participants include Crown Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A., Mondi PLC., Amcor Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Stora Enso

Further key findings from the report suggest

The plastic beverage packaging market has a major share of 44% in 2019 and expected to come down during the forecasted period due to various regulations implemented by different countries. A new report from the UN Environment and WRI found that at least 127 countries (of 192 reviewed) have implemented some form of legislation to regulate plastic bottles as of July 2018.

EU strategy on plastics aimed at safeguarding all plastic packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2030; the single-use ban does not cover universal plastic bags or bottles. The bloc, however, says it will focus on plastic bottles separately, and aims to be collecting and recycling 90% of them within the next decade.

As of 2018, Cartons anticipated witnessing the most promising growth during the forecast period. Cartons primarily made up of paperboard along with a thin layer of aluminum and plastic, which helps in preserving drinks for a significant period. Cartons are observing a surge in demand for packing of milk, juices, and other non-alcoholic drinks, as they conserve the product without the need of adding many preservatives.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Beverage Packaging market on the basis of material, Product Type, Application and region:

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glass

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cans

Bottles

Pouches

Jars

Cartons

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil

Rest of World (RoW)

Key questions answered:

Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

What are the revenue estimations for every region in the Beverage Packaging market?

What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the projected growth rate of the global Beverage Packaging market?

