Plant Protein Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2026

Market Size – USD 22.9 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Growth in investments in plant-based food businesses

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Plant protein market was valued at USD 22.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 35.1 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Plant-based protein products developed from plant sources such as soy, wheat, and pea. Plant-based proteins used in drinks, dairy alternatives, nutrition supplements, protein bars, meat alternatives, processed meat, bakery, food poultry & seafood, and sports nutrition. These products are to improve their nutritional and functional properties, such as texturing, stabilizing, emulsifying, solubility, and binding. Consumers are focused on a better knowledge of the origin of their food and avoid products believed unnatural or unhealthy.

The research report delivers a comprehensive assessment of the existing and projected market scenario to offer estimations of the anticipated growth rate of the industry vertical over the forecast period of 2016-2026. Moreover, the report also offers key solutions and methodologies to help the companies and readers overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Key participants include Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods, among others. Current food and beverage companies are shifting to protect and improve their positions in the market, both through internally driven product development and invention and inorganic development through the procurement of the new disruptor brands and products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Today, most of the people shaken by Type 2 diabetes, and it is one of the growing health problems over the world. It becomes a matter for teenagers and children. Healthy nutrition practices may play a role in managing and helping type-2 diabetes

The supply of whey is mainly propelled by cheese production, which accounts for nearly 95% of the world’s liquid whey and projected to grow by approx. 2% annually. The leftover 5% of whey production stems from casein production, which is somewhat stagnant.

A significant reason in the growth of the plant-based industry, particularly in the UK, is the increased ethical focus of the consumer. This partially led by the millennial generation and the advent of the ‘flexitarian’ consumer.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Plant protein market on the basis of type, source, form, distribution channel, application, and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Protein Isolates Wheat Protein Isolates Soy Protein Isolates Pea Protein Isolates Others

Protein Concentrates Wheat Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Concentrates Pea Protein Concentrates Others

Textured Proteins Textured Wheat Protein Textured Soy Protein Others

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Powder

Tablets

Bars

Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Online

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

Food Meat alternatives Processed meat, poultry, and seafood Bakery products Convenience food Nutritional supplements Other processed food

Dairy & Other Beverages Protein beverages Dairy alternatives

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Plant Protein market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2016 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

