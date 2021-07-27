Personalized Nutrition Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Market Size – USD 5.59 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends– increased prevalence of malnutrition and poor health, increasing number of lifestyle disorder
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personalized Nutrition market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3%. In the era of customization, the trend is profoundly changing the ways of consuming food. Personalized nutrition and diet fit in perfectly with people’s individual health goals. A personalized nutrition approach is based on the idea that customizing nutrition advice or making dietary changes would significantly improve our health and lower the risk of conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Some want tailored food to achieve great hair, nails, and skin. Others want a diet that has the lowest possible impact on the environment.
High prevalence of lifestyle diseases across the globe, increased prevalence of malnutrition across the globe, evolving lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of the potential for modifications of food or diet, favorable government regulations, and increased R&D investments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of point of care diagnostics market during the forecast period.
Key participants include BASF SE, Caligenix, Care/of, DayTwo Inc., DNAFit, Genomix Nutrition, GX Sciences, Habit Food Personalized LLC, InsideTracker, Lonza, Metagenics, Inc, DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc., and Telomere Diagnostics
Further key findings from the report suggest
- The key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as expansion and collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, product development. For instance, Nestle utilized Japan’s aging population to launch its personalized nutrition service
- In 2018, Nestle S.A. chose the aging population of Japan to launch its first personalized nutrition service using a blend of artificial intelligence, DNA testing, and smartphone services. Today, they have around 100,000 users of the Nestle Wellness Ambassador program, which allows its users to send pictures of their food via the Line messaging app that then recommends lifestyle changes and specially formulated supplements. The program can cost about USD 600 a year for capsules that make nutrient-rich teas, smoothies, and other products such as vitamin-fortified snacks.
- The increase in the adoption rate of traditional medicine to treat various diseases has turned the Asia Pacific into a highly profitable market across the globe. Moreover, the region is characterized by a rising geriatric population, owing to which the demand for dietary supplements is expected to boost during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Personalized Nutrition market on the basis of product type, dosage forms, application, tools, end use and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals
- Vitamins
- Botanicals
- Proteins
- Minerals
- Amino Acids
- Enzymes
- Others
- Functional Food
- Proteins
- Vitamins
- Fibers
- Fatty Acids
- Minerals
- Prebiotics & Probiotics
- Carotenoids
- Functional Beverage
- Sports and performance drinks
- Smart drinks
- Digitalized DNA-based Diet
- Sports Nutragenomics
- Others
Dosage Forms (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Tablets
- Capsule
- Powders
- Liquids
- Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Additional Supplements
- Medicinal Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
- Lifestyle Diseases
- Inherited Diseases
- Others
Tool type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Genetic test kits,
- Food labels,
- Interactive apps,
- Portable gadgets
- Wearable
- Others
End Use Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care
- Wellness & fitness centers
- Ambulatory Care
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market
- SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin
- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions
Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
