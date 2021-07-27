Probiotics Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Market Size – USD 47.1Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – The high product development costs is a key restraint

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global probiotics market was USD 47.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines these products as “live microorganisms which, when administered in sufficient amounts, confer a health benefit on the host.” To be labeled as probiotic, scientific evidence for the health benefit have to be documented by the manufacturer to regulatory authorities such as FDA or European Commission. They play a significant role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Also, the increasing demand has shown that customers prefer products with proven benefits. The growing evidence of well-being benefits affiliated with probiotics for health restoration has improved the customer expectations related to probiotics for health curing functions.

BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., Du Pont, and Protexin are some of the significant players in the market. In July 2019, DuPont opened a world-class fermentation unit to expand its capacity. The plant is now producing high-quality probiotics for food and beverage industries, which have the potential to afford health benefits to users of all ages.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By ingredient type, yeast ingredients are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Various biological activities associated with yeast-based and bacteria-based probiotics ingredients make them supreme for use in a variety of applications exceeding the food sector. Notwithstanding their contribution to fermented foods concerning flavor innovation, yeast-based ingredients aid to enhance the health and productivity in growing and lactating animals. Saccharomyces Boulardii is the most broadly used yeast type in the industry owing to its restorative property to help withstand harsh bile and pancreatic juices and other stomach acids.

Government regulations differ among countries. However, the status of probiotics as a component in food is currently not established on an international basis. For the most part, these come under food and dietary supplements because most are delivered by mouth as foods. These are differentiated from drugs in several ways, especially for claims. Medications are allowed to claim effectiveness in the mitigation, treatment, or cure of a disease, whereas feed additives, foods, and dietary supplements can only make general health claims. CFU (colony forming units) is currently the most widely recognized measure of live microbial used by FDA and foreign governmental organizations.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the probiotics market on the basis of ingredient, function, form, application, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Function (Qualitative analysis)

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic

Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Bacteria Lactobacilli Lactobacillus Acidophilus Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Lactobacillus Casei Lactobacillus Reuteri Other species Streptococcus Thermophilus Bifidobacterium Escherichia Enterococcus Others

Yeast Saccharomyces boulardii Others (Cerevisiae Species)



Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Probiotic Food & Beverages Food Cereals Baked goods Fermented meat Dairy-based food Others

Beverages Dairy-based beverages Non-Alcoholic beverages Functional beverages Others

Probiotic Dietary Supplements Food Supplements Nutritional Supplements Specialty Supplements Infant Formula

Animal Feed Probiotics

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Covered in the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions

