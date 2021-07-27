MDI Market to Grow at 3.9% CAGR by 2025 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics

The advantages offered by MDI such as functional versatility are impelling industries to employ them in consumer electronics, packaging, industrial and other applications.

The global MDI market is expected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. MDI’s functional versatility and unique features are likely to stimulate the market demand. Growing demand owing to the availability of cheap labor and land, mainly in the Asia Pacific region is also a key factor influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 28.7 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for MDI in end-use industries is likely to drive the market growth

Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the use of MDI in the construction industry. MDI is being increasingly adopted for making polyurethane foams. They are extensively used in the construction industry as polymeric concrete components, insulating materials, and sealants, among others. MDI is widely used in the production of particle board (bonding of wood) and mold cores for the foundry industry. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), heating and cooling account for approximately 56% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home, making it the most significant energy expense for most homes. With rising energy costs, there is a growing interest in making homes and buildings more energy efficient.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The escalation in demand from emerging nations like China and India will contribute towards the growth of the market. According to the Indian Polyurethane Association (IPUA), India will consume 1 kg of polyurethane (a major product made by combining MDI with polyols) per capita by 2020 at 1200,000 TPA. Growing end-user industries like automotive, construction, and electronics among others are forecasted to drive the market.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/996

COVID-19 Impact on the Global MDI Market:

The latest report is the first MDI market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the MDI business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,

BASF SE, Covestro,

DowDuPont,

Huntsman Corp,

Everchem Specialty Chemicals,

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals,

Lanxess,

Sadara Chemical Company,

and Tosoh Corporation among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/996

The MDI market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the MDI market operations and covers:

By Product Type:

Polymeric MDI

Pure MDI

By Application:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Coatings

Elastomer

Adhesive & Sealant

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global MDI market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global MDI market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/methylene-diphenyl-diisocyanate-mdi-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the MDI market?

Who are the prominent players of the MDI market?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the MDI market?

What are the key growth driving and restraining of the MDI market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the MDI market?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs and requirements.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Read More Related Reports:

Food Ultrasound Market Annual Sales

Adaptive Cruise Control Market Analysis

Glycerin Market Overview

Cellulose Acetate Market Manufacturers

Succinic Acid Market Worth

Pen Needles Market Demand

Zirconium Target Market Analysis

Microporous Insulation Market Overview

Geocomposite Market Revenue

Marine Composite Market Manufacturers