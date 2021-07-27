EPS Market Worth USD 23.70 Billion by 2025 Growing at 5.4% CAGR

The growth of the construction and packaging industries in developing countries is estimated to propel the market growth.

The global EPS Market is expected to reach USD 23.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. EPS is the commonly used industry name for rigid material produced from the expanded polystyrene beads. EPS is a rigid, lightweight, plastic foam insulating material made from solid beads of polystyrene.

Market Size – USD 15.35 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Growing demand for consumer goods

The increasing prominence of insulation property in the building & construction sector of developed economies comprising China and India is anticipated to support the usage of high-quality polymers. Moreover, an increase in spending for enhancing the longevity of residential buildings and commercial complexes in extreme, external environmental conditions is projected to stimulate the market demand for expanded polystyrene.

Increasing demand for cold chain packaging in the pharmaceutical sector for improving product safety and maintaining the freshness of the packaged products in the food and beverages industry during transportation is anticipated to boost the market growth. Besides, advancement in the frozen food industry in developed economies including the U.S. and Japan is expected to increase the scope of EPS in the packaging sector during the forecast period.

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global EPS Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

White Expanded Polystyrene

Grey Expanded Polystyrene

Black expanded Polystyrene

Application Outlook:

Insulation

Packaging

Foaming

Component Manufacturing

Chemical Intermediate

Key companies profiled in the report:

BASF SE,

C. Adeplast S.A.,

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH,

Ineous Styrenics,

Universal Foam Products,

Styro Limited,

Nova Chemicals Corporation,

the Ravago Group,

Synthos S.A.,

and Versalis S.P.A among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

White EPS contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is forecasted to have a growth rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the excellent thermal and mechanical properties, easy recyclability, and non-corrosive characteristics of white EPS. The thermal resistance of the white EPS depends on the density of the finished product and it does not diminish with time.

The construction sector was a significant consumer of expanded polystyrene in 2018, owing to the several benefits of expanded polystyrene, like enhanced durability, energy efficiency, and improved indoor environmental quality in the constructed buildings.

