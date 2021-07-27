Li-ion Battery Market trends and Future demand as well as Top Players Samsung (South Korea), BYD (China), etc.

The recently published global Li-ion Battery Market research by Reports and Data is a comprehensive assessment of the industry with regards to top companies in the market, regional bifurcation, segments, sub-segments, market share, market size, price trends, and production & consumption patterns. The report discusses in detail the key factors that may act as drivers and restraints for the industry growth during the forecast period.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Key companies profiled in the Li-ion Battery report are:

Samsung (South Korea),

BYD (China),

Sony (Japan),

LG Chem (South Korea),

Sanyo (Japan),

ATLASBX Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Johnson Controls (US),

Exide Technologies (US),

Saft (France) and East Penn Manufacturing Co. (US).

Product (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO

Lithium Titanate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Power (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh

Application (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Regional analysis of Li-ion Battery market covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



