HMA Market Outlook, Overview,Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2026

Growing packaging industry coupled with increasing demand for non-woven hygiene products in the region is likely to be the key factor stimulating market growth.

The global HMA Market is expected to reach 19.89 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence. The hot melt adhesive market is significantly complex considering its wide range of value chain structure. Value addition in products is a significant cost differentiator and HMA has a wide range of products under its belt. The diversity in the value chain applies for finished and adhesive products and the raw material used to make them. In the modern global industry and production scenario of physical commodities, raw material procurement strategy is widely becoming one of the significant areas HMA are nurturing on.

Market Size – USD 12.19 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growing application across various end-use industries

Indicators of the future needs are in some cases already visible, such as rising construction index, economic stability and per capita growth among house dwellers across the globe. 2016-2017, has witnessed transition of several economies coming out from recession and posing as a severe contender for economical excellence.

HMA Market segmentation by Types:

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC)

Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO)

Amorphous Polyalphaolefins (APAO)

Polyolefins

Hydrocarbon

Rosin

Water-dispersible polymer

Polyamides

Polyurethane

Others

HMA Market segmentation by Application:

Packaging Solutions

Non-woven Hygienic Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Bookbinding

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Packaging Solution market is expected to grow significantly and is expected to value USD 12415.7 million by 2026. Packaging plays a major role in supply chain management. Apart from protecting the goods, packaging serves as the brand ambassador for the product.

North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2026. The most important sales market for adhesives in 2017 for the U.S market was the construction industry. Almost a significant percentage of global demand was accounted for by wall and floor coverings, maintenance, building refurbishment, panelling, panels or for thermal insulation material.

