 Silicone Rubber Market has huge growth in industry: Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, etc.

Enhanced demand for the excellent properties of Silicone Rubber in various industries globally is the major factors influencing market growth.

The global Silicone Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 10.22 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increased demand from healthcare industry globally. Based on statistics, Increasing Demand for Automotive Vehicles is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Increased demand from healthcare industry is also significant factors stimulating market demand.

Market Size – USD 6.46 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for Silicone Rubber in Electrical & Electronics Industry

APAC is the largest user of Silicone Rubber across the globe. The region is predicted to register the highest share of 40% in 2026. The majority of the market in the APAC is due to the spontaneous availability of low labor and raw materials in the region. Also, the developing prosperity of countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan, China, and India is inviting new international ventures in these countries thereby leading to the growth of various industries in this region.

Regional Landscape:

An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Silicone Rubber market. The global Silicone Rubber market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.

Competitive Outlook:

The leading contenders in the global Silicone Rubber market are:

Dow Corning,

Momentive Performance Materials,

Wacker Chemie,

Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.,

Shin-Etsu,

China National Bluestar Silicones,

KCC Corporation,

Reiss Manufacturing,

Mesgo SpA,

Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Fluoro Liquid Silicone Rubber (F-LSR)

Fluorosilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)

Thermoset Additives for Plastics

Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Further key findings from the report suggest

The High Temperature Vulcanized segment is occupies the largest share of 40% of the Silicone Rubber market in 2018. High-Temperature Vulcanized silicone rubbers have vast application areas due to their excellent properties such as electrical conductivity, high strength of siloxane bond radiation resistance, etc.

APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecasted period.

North America is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2026.

The wide variety of utilization in various sectors makes the market for Silicone Rubber most productive. The growth in the automotive industry is one of the most significant factors for the market.

The need for secure and hygienic surgical and other instruments in the healthcare sector will boost up the demand for the market by 6.5% CAGR.

