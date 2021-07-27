Rotational Moulding Powder Market Outlook,Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026

Rising applications in automobile industry and tank manufacturing is the major factor influencing market growth.

The global Rotational Moulding Powder Market is expected to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising applications in material handling, automotive, and construction industry owing to better molding efficiency and benefits of rotomoulding using powder resins due to its improved mold flow, excellent stress bearing property, and high impact resistance benefits.

Market Size – USD 16.09 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Emerging new powder types with properties like UV resistance.

Some plastics, such as PVC degrade during the long heating cycles or when melted during the process of turning them into a powder. This may be a restraining factor for the market.

The following are the key industry participants:

Broadway Colours, BASF S.E., DuPont, Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Pacific Poly Plast, Kiel Industries, VPals, Ramdev Polymers, Green Age Industries, Matrix Polymers, LyondellBasell, PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD, A. Schulman, Inc., SABIC Reliance Industries Limited, and TOTAL S.A.. among others.

Get a free PDF sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1186

The following are the leading regions of the global Rotational Moulding Powder market:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Polyvinyl chloride

Nylon

Polyethylene Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Cross Linked Polyethylene(PEX)

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Special purpose products Aluminum Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) Acetal Acrylic Epoxy Fluorocarbons Ionomer Polybutylene Polyester Polystyrene Polyurethane Silicone Various foods (especially chocolate)



Market segmentation based on Application:

Industrial

Tanks

Automotive Components

Packaging

Travel & Tourism

Toys

Sports

Transportation

Furniture

Medical

Construction

Decorative

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rotomoulding-powder-market

Report Highlights:

The latest report on the global Rotational Moulding Powder market offers an elaborate list of the company profiles of the top industry players. The report highlights the most significant aspects of the industry, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and the financial positions of the manufacturers and top companies. The report emphasizes the key application areas of the leading market products & services. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Rotational Moulding Powder market. The report provides vital information about the leading investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers involves in the Rotational Moulding Powder industry. Furthermore, the latest study is a precise account of the market and offers actionable insights into the global market size and growth rate over the estimated period.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1186

Thank you for reading our report. To know further details about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us and we will make sure your report is designed as per your needs.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Read More Related Reports:

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation

Kraft Paper Market Outlook

Text Mining Market Forecast

Saint Gobain’s Enhanced Insulation Properties Help Them Gain A Significant Market Top Companies

Cold Insulation Market Revenue

Ceramic Wall Tiles Market Sales

Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Worth

3D Printing Filament Market Demand

Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

Kaolinite Market Share