Paraffinum Liquidum Market 2026 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Development Factors | Sasol Ltd, Shell, ExxonMobil Corporation, etc.

Increase in demand from cosmetics Industry is likely to fuel the growth of Liquid Paraffin market

Market Size – USD 2.09 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 1.2%, Market Trends – Increase in investments in Cosmetics Industry

The Paraffinum Liquidum Market is projected to grow at a rate of 1.2% by 2026, to reach USD 2.30 billion in 2026 from USD 2.09 billion in 2018, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Short-term growth till 2022 is projected to grow at a healthy pace of 0.7%. Turmoil in the physical commodity market price index along with surplus inventory stock for liquid paraffin is anticipated to decline the growth of this market during the period 2023-2026. Moving forward to 2019 and the following years, vulnerability in raw material prices remains a concern for this industry along with unpredictable trade policies adopted by major consumers and manufacturers’ country. Cosmetics, food & beverages, detergents and lubricant industry will continue to be a significant demand driver for the growth of the liquid paraffin market. Qatar continues to be a dominant player in the supply of liquid paraffin however the mentioned region would likely face stiff price competition from Chinese and Indian manufacturers where prices would likely see a dip of 16% owing to oversupply. Capacity utilization rates have aggressively gone up by 11% during the period 2017-2018, as prices of liquid paraffin stabilized in this region post June 2017.

Sasol Ltd,

Shell,

ExxonMobil Corporation,

Farabi Petrochemical Company,

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.,

JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation,

CEPSA,

Sonneborn,

MORESCO Corporation,

KDOC,

Atlas Setayesh Mehr,

Gandhar Oils Refinery India,

FPCC and UNICORN

Analysis of Global Paraffinum Liquidum Market: By Type

Light

Heavy

Analysis of Global Paraffinum Liquidum Market: By Application

LAB

Chlorinated Paraffin

Others

Based on region, the global Paraffinum Liquidum market has been segmented into Americas (North America ((the U.S. and Canada),) and Latin Americas), Europe (Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK and Rest of Europe) and Eastern Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

Report Highlights:

Production Analysis: The report entails production analysis of the global Paraffinum Liquidum market Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.

Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Paraffinum Liquidum market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.

