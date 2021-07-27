Cold Flow Improvers Market Estimated To Grow At A Significant Rate Throughout The Forecast Period 2026

The global cold flow improvers market is forecast to reach USD 988.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A cold flow improver is a treatment used to prevent fuel from the conversion of liquid fuel into crystallization or semi-liquid substance when temperature decreases. Cold flow improvers have essential properties as wax modifiers, anti-settling agents, and wax dispersant. Instead of other fuel additives, cold flow improver is used to reduce downtime, avoid gelling of diesel fuel, filter-plugging point, improve low-temperature start ability, inhibit fuel-filter icing, enhance engine reliability in cold temperatures, and prevent wax settling during storage.

Cold Flow Improvers Market Size – USD 635.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Growth in the automotive industry.

The market for cold flow improvers is influenced by the rising demand for biodiesel for vehicle and refinery applications and demand for environment-friendly products. Moreover, the demand for cold flow improvers is driven by the growth in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cold Flow Improvers market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyacrylates

Poly(alkyl Methacrylate)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyalphaolefin

Fluorocarbon Vinyl Acetate

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diesel Fuel

Lubricating Oil

Aviation Fuel

Others

End-Use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The poly (alkyl methacrylate) segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. It is widely used in the finished fuel and lubricating oil industry as they offer properties such as wax deposition inhibition at low temperature, which inhibits the formation and deposition of wax crystals in heavy & light vehicle engines.

Diesel fuel segment held a market share of 44.3% in the year 2018. Diesel has excellent energy efficiency, density, and is safer than other combustible fuels, so it provides more useful energy per unit of volume. Cold flow improver is used in diesel to maintain the performance of diesel, so diesel plays a vital role in the growing market for cold flow improvers.

Automotive held the largest market share of 51.4% in the year 2018. This is due to the growing demand for finished fuel and tighter environmental regulations.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing economic growth, mass urbanization, and rapid industrialization in the region are propelling market growth.

Key participants Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Clariant AG, Afton Chemicals, BASF SE, Innospec, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Baker Hughes, and Ecolab, among others.

