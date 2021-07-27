Construction Lubricants Market Set To See Strong Growth by 2026

The global construction lubricants market is forecast to reach USD 18.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Construction equipment, such as dump trucks, bulldozers, and shovels, among others, are subjected to harsh conditions. Exposure to extreme heat, moisture, cold, dust, and dirt can lead to equipment failure. Lubrication of the equipment can help eliminate the downtime and reduce the operating costs, keeping the lubricant contaminant-free.

Construction Lubricants Market Size – USD 13.40 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trends – The booming infrastructure industry.

The construction industry in Europe contributes to the growth of the global market. Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom are expected to witness the fastest growth rates for the consumption of lubricants, owing to the increasing commercial and public infrastructure investments. The growing infrastructure projects and the modernization of the transport infrastructure in the Eastern European countries are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the market in the region.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global construction lubricants market on the basis of lubricant type, base oil, end-use, and region:

Lubricant type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Others

Base oil Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil Hydrocracking Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Esters Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)



End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Earthmoving Equipment Excavators Crawler Excavators Mini Excavators Wheeled Excavators Loaders Wheeled Loaders Skid-Steer Loaders Dozers Motor Graders Others

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the base oils, the mineral oil accounts for the largest market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The mineral base oil is developed directly from crude oil. It has outstanding properties that allow it to provide lubrication at high temperatures, as well as maintaining its stability over long periods. Mineral oil is a less expensive choice for the end-users, owing to its simpler production process.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to the region’s rapid expenditure in construction and infrastructure, particularly in China, India, and Japan.

Key participants include Lukoil, Petrochina Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Sinopec, Morris Lubricants, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Valvoline, Penrite Oil, ENI SPA, Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubricating Specialties Company, FUCHS, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., AFRILUBE, QALCO, and Leahy-Wolf, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

