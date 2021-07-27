IT Business Workflow Automation Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of IT Business Workflow Automation. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of IT Business Workflow Automation Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of IT Business Workflow Automation market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of IT Business Workflow Automation



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of IT Business Workflow Automation, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of IT Business Workflow Automation Market.

The scope of the Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global business workflow automation market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and offer accurate and unbiased insights to the readers. Business workflow automation suppliers, stakeholders and manufacturers in the global information and communication technology industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report.

Comprehensive analysis regarding the impact of technological advancements such as cloud computing, internet of things (IoT), big data and artificial intelligence is detailed in this report.

The comprehensive study throws light on various trends, dynamics and restrains shaping future of the market, which can serve as a platform of further study, interest and understanding for the leading industries, journals and trade magazines pertaining to global business workflow automation market.

The latest report by Fact.MR expects the global business workflow automation market to witness substantial growth, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global business workflow automation market is estimated to reach US$ 5,247.2 million revenue. There has been an increasing adoption of the solutions and software offering business workflow automation. From data entry and processing to managing general content and records, the demand for business workflow automation is rising at a fast phase. Below are some insights on how the global business workflow automation will perform in the coming years.

6 Forecast Highlights on Global Business Workflow Automation Market

North America is expected to dominate the global business workflow automation market throughout the forecast period. By the end of 2026, North America is estimated to reach close to US$ 1,600 million revenue. Telecom, transportation, IT, BFSI, and hospitality industries in Canada and the U.S. are increasingly adopting business workflow automation.

Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness significant growth. Entry of established players in the APEJ region is driving the adoption of business workflow automation.

Technology-based solution is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Technology-based solution is estimated to exceed US$ 2,100 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to be the largest industry in the business workflow automation market. Towards the end of 2026, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry is estimated to generate revenue more than US$ 900 million.

On-premise platform is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2017-2026. On-premise platform is expected to exceed US$ 3,800 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Small & medium enterprise are expected to adopt business workflow automation on a large scale. Small & medium enterprise segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,600 million during 2017-2026.

The report also offers competitive profiling of the leading players in the global market for business workflow automation, which will operate through 2026. These include companies such as Xerox Corporation, OpenText Corporation, Lexmark, HP Inc., Ricoh, Canon, Kyocera, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PegaSystems Inc., Software AG, Appian, Vision Software SA, IPSoft Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Nintex Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute, HCL Technologies, and Tibco Software.

Market Taxonomy

Deployment Type Feature-Based Solution

Integration-Based Solution

Technology- Based Solution Industry BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Travel

Others Industry Platform Type Cloud -Based

On-premise Organization Type Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

