Flavour Enhancers Powder Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2031

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Flavors play a fundamental role in packaged food and beverages. Companies operating in the food and beverages industry are focusing on altering the flavors of natural food products such as vegetables and meats to create a flavour for food products that do not have any desired flavors. Artificial flavors are still being used on a large scale to provide a diverse variety of flavors. Meanwhile, artificial flavors also allow people especially suffering from food allergies to consume flavors that they otherwise cannot consume.

With new technologies, the way ingredients are produced is multi-faceted, this has created a confusion on what qualifies an ingredient to be natural. Moreover, definition of natural ingredient also varies from country to country. These factors are making the standardization process more complex and a growing challenge for the food flavoring industry. Meanwhile, food and beverages companies are constantly trying to hold larger share in market through research and development and innovations.

Herbal flavours including matcha and kombucha are expected to take hold on the market for food flavours in the coming years. Moreover, with increasing consumption of ready to drink beverages, companies are focusing on introducing new flavors showcasing impactful and clean flavour profile.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global flavour enhancers market is expected to witness steady growth during 2017-2026. The market is also projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value. By the end of 2026, the global flavour enhancers market is projected to reach 3,495 thousand tons in terms of volume.

6 Key Highlights on Global Flavour Enhancers Market

North America is expected to be the dominating region in the global flavor enhancers market. In terms of value, North America is projected to surpass US$ 1,300 million revenue by the end of 2026. Presence of manufacturers in the U.S. holding majority of share in food and flavors market are contributing to the growth.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also expected to witness growth. India and China hold a strong position in the flavor enhancers market. Moreover, South East nations with various flavor preferences present opportunity for key market players.

Glutamates are expected to be the highly preferred product in flavor enhancers market. Towards the end of 2026, glutamates are projected to surpass US$ 2,000 million revenue.

Powder form of flavor enhancers are expected to witness the highest growth. Powder form are projected to bring in more than US$ 2,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Flavor enhancers are expected to be largely used in beverages during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, beverages are projected to reach over US$ 1,200 million revenue.

Synthetic source is expected to be largely used in flavor enhancers. Synthetic source is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,300 million during 2017-2026.

The report also comprises profiles of the leading companies in the global market for flavour enhancers, which will operate through 2026. These include companies such as Cargill, Tate & Lyle PLC, Associated British Foods plc, Corbion N.V., Sensient Technologies, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Takasago International Corporation, Mane SA, IFF, Stymies AG, Quest, Takasago, and Danisco.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Acidulants

Glutamates

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins

Yeast Extracts Form Powder

Liquid Application Convenience Foods

Beverages

Meat & Fish Products

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Other Applications Source Natural

Synthetic

