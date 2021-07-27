Laminating Adhesives Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2026

The global laminating adhesives market is forecast to reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Laminating adhesives are specialty chemicals which provide strong adhesion between two metallic surfaces or films. This strong bond exhibits properties of excellent heat and chemical resistance. They are propagated in various mediums or technologies like water-based, solvent-based, and solvent less, among others. Developing industries like healthcare and food and beverage industries require consumer durables which will, in turn, promote the growth of lamination adhesives.

Laminating Adhesives Market Size – USD 2.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – The advent of lightweight automotive parts.

The market for laminating adhesives is influenced by the rising demand from the packaging industry. The procedure for lamination is carried out by applying pressure or heat, and this imparts aesthetic values as well as protects the product. They remain in function under high machinery speeds like automobiles. Lamination adhesives are used for packaging confectionery, meat, agricultural produce, and medical products. Since they allow printability, permeability, and flexibility, they can be used in the flexible packaging industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The solvent-less technology type is set to witness the highest CAGR of 8.1% through the forecast period. They are widely used in the production of coffee-bags, stand up pouches, confectionery packaging, and frozen food packaging.

Polyurethane type of resin occupied the largest market share of 46.1% in the year 2018. PU-based laminating adhesives provide exceptional adhesion between textiles, metal, leather, and paper. Their application varies, such as on buses, trucks, rails, and other automotive vehicles.

Solvent-based technology held the largest market share of 33.6% in the year 2018. It is because of the properties like higher bond strength, lower emission, and lesser cure time. Hence, the solvent-based segment is the backbone of the food packaging industry.

The automotive and transportation industry is set to experience the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. They are used for body panels, fenders, heat shields, among others in automotive products.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the laminating adhesives market. The increasing demand in the packaging industry and improving economic conditions in driving market growth.

Key participants 3M, Arkema (Bostik), Fujifilm Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dowdupont Inc., DIC Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Flint Group, and Weilburger Holding GmbH, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Laminating Adhesives Market on the basis of technology type, resin type, end-users, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-Based

Solvent less

Water-Based

Others

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Packaging

Industrial

Automotive and Transportation

Others

