GMO Soybean Biodiesel Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of GMO Soybean Biodiesel. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of GMO Soybean Biodiesel Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=426

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of GMO Soybean Biodiesel market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of GMO Soybean Biodiesel



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of GMO Soybean Biodiesel, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of GMO Soybean Biodiesel Market.

A new research study published by Fact.MR projects the global GMO soybean market to record an impressive 8.2% CAGR, in terms of volume, over the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. More than US$ 410,000 Mn worth of GMO soybean are poised to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=426

Biotechnologies help Farmers Producing GMO Soybeans in Reducing Market Risks and Production Time

Adoption of genetically modified organisms (GMO) soybean has surged considerably since the recent past, mainly because of their potential of alleviating hunger & poverty across the globe. Nevertheless, researchers from Food and Agriculture Program emphasize on detailed assessment of GMO soybean to realize their real impacts. Amount of arable land being used for production of GMO crops such as GMO soybean is surging, with the U.S., India, Brazil, Canada and Argentina being major producers. GMO soybean has its genetic materials engineered with the help of biotechnologies for incorporating enhanced characteristics such as enhancement of certain nutrients, insect resistance, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance. Advantages of employing biotechnologies for GMO soybeans production include saving time & efforts and reducing the market risks for farmers, rather than just enhancing productivity by making improvements in yield.

At present, demand for GMO soybean is primarily fuelled by robust adoption in animal feed and industrial uses for producing soybean oil. Although producing herbicide-tolerant soybean lowers the risk to the environment, benefits are restrained by growing herbicide resistance in weeds. One of the widely used genetically modified crops across the globe, GMO soybeans seek majority of applications in oil production and livestock feed. With mounting demand for soybean around the world as a protein source, genetic modification has become the key for producers to meet this demand.

6 Key Projections on Future of GMO Soybean Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Value)

North America is anticipated to prevail as the fastest expanding market for GMO soybean through 2026. More than two-fifth market revenue share will be accounted by sales of GMO soybean in North America by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are also poised to remain remunerative for the GMO soybean market. However sales in APEJ are projected to exhibit a comparatively faster expansion than sales in Europe through 2026.

GMO soybean sales in APEJ and Latin America are projected to record expansion at an approximately similar CAGR through 2026. However, revenues from the GMO soybean market in Latin America will remain significantly lower than those from APEJ.

On the basis of trait, stacked (HT+IT) GMO soybean will remain the most lucrative in the market, with revenues projected to rise at the highest CAGR through 2026. Herbicide tolerant GMO soybeans will continue to be the second most lucrative among traits of GMO soybean in the market. However, sales of herbicide tolerant GMO soybean will register the lowest CAGR through 2026.

Direct sales will endure as the dominant sales channel for GMO soybean, followed by modern trade. Revenues from these two sales channel segments are collectively projected to account for more than three-fourth market share by 2026-end.

Food will continue to remain leading application segment in the global GMO soybean market, in terms of revenues, trailed by biodiesel. Sales of GMO soybean for application in feed will exhibit a relatively faster expansion than that in biodiesel through 2026.

The report profiles active players contributing to the market growth, which include Monsanto Company, Groupe Limagrain Holdings SA, Syngenta AG, Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd., E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company, Dow Agroscience, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, and AgReliant Genetics LLC.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Trait Herbicide Tolerant

Insect Tolerant

Stacked (HT+IT)

Other Traits Sales Channel Direct Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

E-Retailers

Other Retail Outlets Applications Food

Feed

Biodiesel

Research Applications

Other Applications

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/426

Key Question answered in the survey of GMO Soybean Biodiesel market report:

Sales and Demand of GMO Soybean Biodiesel

Growth of GMO Soybean Biodiesel Market

Market Analysis of GMO Soybean Biodiesel

Market Insights of GMO Soybean Biodiesel

Key Drivers Impacting the GMO Soybean Biodiesel market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by GMO Soybean Biodiesel market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of GMO Soybean Biodiesel



More Valuable Insights on GMO Soybean Biodiesel Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of GMO Soybean Biodiesel, Sales and Demand of GMO Soybean Biodiesel, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-meat-and-dairy-consumption-to-drive-animal-feed-probiotics-sales-factmr-301274844.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com