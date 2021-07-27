Fertility Testing Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.

The Fertility Testing market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Fertility Testing market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland) are the key players in the market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fertility testing market on the basis of product, mode of purchase, type, application, distribution channel, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Ovulation test kits

Saliva & Strip Based Monitor Touch Screen



Fertility monitors

Urine-Based Monitors Pregnancy Rapid Test Line Indicators Strip/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Device Cassettes



Other Fertility Monitors

Basal Body Temperature, Cervical Mucus, Perspiration Monitoring



Male Fertility Testing Product

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

OTC & Non Prescription

Prescription based

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

HCG Blood test

HCG Urine test

FSH Urine test

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Female fertility testing

Male Fertility Testing

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Sales

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Home care

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics,

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Fertility Testing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Fertility Testing Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fertility Testing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

