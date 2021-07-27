Telehealth Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global Telehealth market is forecast to reach USD 75.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

The global Telehealth market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 virus pandemic has initiated a seismic wave of health anxiety and awareness, which is triggering a new category of virus-fighting tech. The lockdown to ensure social distancing has surged in the short run, and the manufacturers are positive the demand for these products will surge in the long run, especially due to COVID-19. The adoption of telehealth will particularly witness an increase in the remote areas. The support from the government across the globe will propel the market demand as well.



The key companies profiled in the report include:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, American Well, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, Teladoc Health, and MDLive, among others.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Telehealth market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Telehealth market on the basis of product, end-user, mode of delivery, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Service

Hardware

Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patients

Payers

Healthcare Providers

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The success of IoT in healthcare can be attributed to speedy, error-free transmission of data across devices. As of 2018, 3.7 million medical devices were connected to the internet. Better high-speed internet access, government initiatives for technological advancement, and effective government policies have helped fuel growth. In 2018, the number of internet users around the world reached 4.1 billion, and the fixed average download speed increased by 26.4%.

Telemedicine is projected to witness significant growth during the forecasted period. The integration of IoT in the healthcare sector has enhanced telemedicine by helping providers to offer a quality of care, which is better than many in-person treatment modalities. Increasing adoption of smart wearables coupled with advancements in telemedicine technology is anticipated to drive demand.

There is increased adoption of cloud-based telehealth technologies. It removes the issues of maintaining a Local Area Network and its cost-efficient as well. The cloud-based mode of delivery is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period.

North America is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecasted period due to greater awareness and acceptance of newer technologies and higher spending on healthcare services. The high cost of healthcare in the region is a key factor that is likely to influence the adoption of IoT in the sector. In 2017, the average American spent around USD 4,342 on healthcare. The adoption of IoT would enable in-house monitoring, thereby decreasing hospital admissions and reducing costs.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Telehealth market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Telehealth market in the coming years?

