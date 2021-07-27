Aneurysm Clips Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global aneurysm clips market is forecast to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The procedure of accessing blood vessels directly by performing a craniotomy and positioning an aneurysm clip to cut off blood supply is known as aneurysm clipping.

This procedure has been used for years to treat brain aneurysms and is not only effective and safe but can be performed on all types of aneurysm. It lowers the risk of recurrence in many patients. Rising demand for surgical procedures and integration of highly compatible materials into the clips are expected to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of biocompatible aneurysm clips in a variety of shapes and sizes for applications in the neurological field is expected to create potential growth prospects of the aneurysm clips market. Further, the adoption of these clips is anticipated to accelerate by increasing access to healthcare facilities globally majorly.

The global Aneurysm Clips market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Peter LAZIC GmbH, KLS Martin Group, Adeor Medical AG, Rebstock Instruments GmbH, Mizuho America, Stryker Corporation, RauMedic, InoMed, and Codman & Shurtleff, among others.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Aneurysm Clips market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aneurysm Clips Market on the basis of material, aneurysm type, end-users, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Titanium Aneurysm Clip

Cobalt-Chromium Aneurysm Clip

Others

Aneurysm Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Abdominal

Cerebral

Thoracic

Peripheral

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals and Cardiac Clinics

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Aneurysm Clips market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Aneurysm Clips market in the coming years?

