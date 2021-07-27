Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global ammonium sulfate market is expected to reach USD 4.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for fertilizers for high crop yield is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Fertilizers allow farmers to increase their crop yield by boosting the productivity of the agricultural land, as well as can make an otherwise less productive land produce substantial yields. Fertilizers are formulated to support the yield of certain plants by allowing the plants to absorb the essential macro and micronutrient easily. The worldwide demand for fertilizers has witnessed a decent pace of growth, with the demand being more than 138 million tons in the year 2000 and rose to around 210 million tons in the year 2019. Ammonium sulfate is an extensively used nitrogenous fertilizers for the production of crops. It’s particularly essential where both nitrogen and sulfur are required in numerous agricultural applications.

Surging use of ammonium sulfate in the biochemistry and pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical industry implements ammonium sulfate for purification of water and in the production of vaccines. The chemical is beneficial in salting-out surplus contaminants and proteins. Ammonium sulfate is used in the selective precipitation of protein purification, as well as is deployed in the synthesis of enzymes by providing necessary nutrients to the microorganisms

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3147

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Sumitomo Chemical, Royal DSM, Honeywell International, BASF SE, Lanxess, Evonik Industries, ArcelorMittal SA, Helm AG, Novus International, and Akzo Nobel NV, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Ammonium Sulfate market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Solid Ammonium Sulfate

Liquid Ammonium Sulfate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fertilizer

Pharmaceutical

Feed & Food Additive

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3147

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Ammonium Sulfate Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Ammonium Sulfate market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Ammonium Sulfate Market” report, visit @ https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ammonium-sulfate-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market Share

Styrene Market Demand

Ruthenium Market Growth

Molybdenum Disulfide Market Trends

Methyl Methacrylate Market Analysis

Aminoglycosides Market Opportunities

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Device Market Share

Phototherapy Market Overview

Can Coating Market Size

Snack Pellets Market Demand