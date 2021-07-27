Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is likely to stimulate market demand. These procedures provide various advantages, such as faster recovery time, lower risk of bleeding, lower risk of pain, lower risk of infection, and smaller scars for patients undergoing surgeries with larger incisions that need removal of parts of the skull. Minimally invasive surgery is meant especially for those patients having tumors and abnormalities that are hard to reach, subject to movement within the body, or located close to vital organs and anatomic regions.

The Stereotactic Surgery Devices market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Stereotactic Surgery Devices market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Elekta AB, Accuracy Inc., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems, Micromar, Inomed, Alliance Oncology, Medical AG, Monteris Medical, and Varian Medical Systems Inc., among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global stereotactic surgery devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Gamma Knife

Linear Accelerator

Proton Beam Radiation Therapy

Cyber Knife

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Brain Tumor Treatment

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Epilepsy Treatment

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

