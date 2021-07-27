Neuroendoscopy Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global neuroendoscopy market is forecast to reach USD 278.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Neuroendoscopy can be defined as a type of brain surgery that is minimally invasive. It enables surgeons to reach areas of the brain which are beyond reach in traditional surgery. It also allows the elimination of tumors without the requirement of a large incision in the skull; rather, tumors are eliminated through nose, mouth, or with the help of a small window through the skull. The medical process is performed with the help of an endoscope that is a flexible, small tube with a small set of surgical instruments and a camera attached to it. The process is also applicable in removing a tissue sample for advanced testing i.e., biopsy. Types of brain tumors that are usually treated with the help of the process are Pineal region tumors, Skull base tumors, Pituitary tumors, Ventricular tumors, and Rathke’s cleft cysts. It is mentionable here that the expanding healthcare market in developing regions, increasing acceptance of neuro endoscopic surgery over conventional brain surgery due to its advantages like minimally invasive and rise in incidence rate of neurological disorders is contributing to the continuous growth of the market.

The Neuroendoscopy market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Neuroendoscopy market.

Key Players covered in this report are

Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.Kg, Adeor Medical AG, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Hawk Optical Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd., Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH., Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Locamed Ltd, and Clarus Medical.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Neuroendoscopy market, according to Product Type, Usability, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Flexible Neuroendoscopes

Rigid Neuroendoscopes

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Disposable Neuroendoscopes

Reusable Neuroendoscopes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Diagnostic centers

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Neuroendoscopy market held a market share of USD 180.6 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.9% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Rigid Neuroendoscopes segment generated a higher revenue of more than USD 119.2 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Affordable pricing and smaller size of rigid neuro endoscopes results in its elevated preference and revenue generated by this segment. Advancements in rigid videoscopes and fibrescopes that allows visualization also results in its high demand in intraventricular neuroendoscopy that also contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Usability, the Disposable Neuroendoscopes segment generates a higher revenue of USD 112.0 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Disposable Neuroendoscopes segment is attributed to lower cost of Disposable Neuroendoscopes as compared to Reusable Neuroendoscopes along with other advantages like reduced risk of infection, which results in its increasing preference in the healthcare sector.

In context to Application, the Transcranial Neuroendoscopy segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 23.0% by 2027. The rising application of Neuroendoscopy in the treatment and diagnosis of larger tumors, along with advancements in preoperative imaging, contributed to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-user, the Hospitals segment held the largest market share of 49.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Hospitals segment is attributed to facilities like insurance coverage to care users, state-of-the-art facilities along with the presence of experienced neurosurgeries in hospitals, which results in its higher preference among care users.

