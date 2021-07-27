Vaginal Specula Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global vaginal specula market is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing use of vaginal specula in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe. Cervical cancer is generally diagnosed between the age range of 35 years and 44 years. Approximately 15.0% of women aged above 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2019, over 13,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Occurrence rates for the disease fell by over 50% between 1975 and 2015 owing partially to an increase in screening, which can detect cervical changes before becoming cancerous. Survival rates in cases of cervical cancer depend on several factors, such as the diagnosis stage of cervical cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is around 92.0% for women having invasive cervical cancer.

Growing awareness in women about gynecological diseases across the globe along with increased spending on personal health and regular checkups, is expected to drive the market demand. Also, increased healthcare infrastructure facilities in developing countries, along with growing government initiatives to spread awareness about different types of cancer prevailing in women are fueling the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The Vaginal Specula market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Vaginal Specula market.

Key Players covered in this report are

CooperSurgical Inc., Welch Allyn, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Robinson Healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, Steris, and OBP Medical Corporation, among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global vaginal specula market on the basis of raw material, product type, usability, application, end-user, and region:

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metals

Plastics

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

One Blade Vaginal Specula

Two Blade Vaginal Specula

Three Blade Vaginal Specula

Others

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Diagnosis

Surgery

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

