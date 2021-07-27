Compression Therapy Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.

Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.

Key Players covered in this report are

BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany) are major players in this market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Compression Garments

Compression Stockings

Compression Bandages & Wraps

Other Compression Garments*

Compression Braces

Compression Pumps

Other compression garments

Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Varicose Vein Treatment

Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

Lymphedema Treatment

Leg Ulcer Treatment

Other Applications

Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Static Compression Therapy

Dynamic Compression Therapy

End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers,

Home Care Settings

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Compression Therapy industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Compression Therapy Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Compression Therapy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

