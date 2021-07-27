Fixed & Mobile C-arms Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

High prevalence of target disease, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and increased adoption of technological advancements in surgical procedures are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of fixed & mobile C-arms during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 2.09 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Fixed & Mobile C-arms

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fixed & Mobile C-arms market was valued at USD 2.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8 percent. The demand for C-arms for image intensifying is driven by an increase in the geriatric population and the increase in the adoption of new technological advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors. A high rate of research and development is carried out by the manufacturers to cater to the changing demands of the market. For example, Ziehm Imaging Company focuses only on the development and production of C-arms and recently has launched a new generation ‘Vision RFD’ for hybrid theaters. Some of the key factors that are expected to drive the market growth of fixed and mobile C-arms during the forecast period include a rising number of chronic diseases among the population, an increase in air and water-borne diseases and an increased need to detect the internal injury and diseases at an early stage. Additionally, the need for on-time treatment in order to prevent future complications, increase in cases of a road accident and sports injury, growing competition in private sectors, technological advancements, and increased application of c-arms in orthopedic and urology surgeries are expected to drive the market growth.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp., ATON GmbH, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Hologic Inc., Toshiba Medical System Corp., Othoscan Inc. and Hitachi Ltd

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Fixed & Mobile C-arms market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fixed C-arms,

Mobile C-arms,

Full size C-arms,

Mini C-arms

Others

Segmentation by Application/End-user:

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gastroenterology,

Pain Management,

Orthopedics & Trauma,

Neurosurgery,

Cardiovascular

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Clinic

Nursing Homes

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

