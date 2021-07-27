Security Paper Market CAGR Insights Emerging By 2026

The global security paper market is expected to reach USD 24.67 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Security papers include features, which assist in identification or authentication of a document as original as opposed to a fake one. One of the most common forms of security paper is the watermark, and there are many features which have been integrated to prevent any attempt to tamper with the document such as when amounts are altered on a cheque.

The mandate of central banks across the globe to protect the integrity of banknotes through new design and security features, assess the demand for banknotes and coins, plan the supply and distribution of sufficient quantity of banknotes and coins and ascertain quality of banknotes in circulation by the timely withdrawal of soiled banknotes which will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By type, the hybrid paper segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to have a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance of hybrid paper is owing to its increasing deployment in applications, including banknotes, passports, and legal documents, among others. Hybrid papers glow in ultra-violet light and comprise special chemical components, which prevent chemical and mechanical forgery.

By application, banknotes contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and are likely to witness a growth rate of 6.2% in the forecast period, due to growing cases of counterfeit notes coupled with increasing government initiatives to curb the issue and prevent fake notes from being circulated.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region may be attributed to the presence of huge population and increased spending on legal services in the region.

Key participants include Security Paper Mill Inc., China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, Ciotola SRL, Document Security Systems Inc., Security Paper Limited, Sequana Group, Giesecke & Devrient, Fedrigoni Group, Goznak, and Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global security market on the basis of type, security feature, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Watermark

Hologram

Hybrid Paper

Threads

Others

Security Feature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Overt

Covert

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Banknotes

Passports

Identity Cards

Legal & Government

Certificates

Medical Reports & Prescriptions

Transportation & Logistics

Others

