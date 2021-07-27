Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Emerging Trend, Top Companies, Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

The Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market size expected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2020 to USD 32.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Software-defined networking is a technology used to create a global view of a network to provide centralized, intelligence-driven network control. It has redefined networking architecture by providing a flexible way to manage and control complex networks with efficient resource and data traffic management. Software-defined networking decouples the control plane, regulates the routing of network traffic in the data plane, and directs traffic to destinations to provide a programmable network platform. For telecom service providers, software-defined networking provides increased agility and robustness, ease of network congestion, cost and time efficiencies, flexibility in network infrastructure, and rapid innovation.

Market Segmentation

Based on the component:

SDN Infrastructure

Software

Services

Based on professional services:

Support Services

Implementation Services

Consulting Services

Based on SDN types:

Open SDN

SDN via API

SDN Via Overlay

Key Players

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corporation

