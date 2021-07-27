Aerospace Data Recorders Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market accounted for $1,718.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,134.67 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

An aerospace data recorder, also known as a flight data recorder or cockpit voice recorder, is an electronic device used to record or collect electronic signals transmitted to an aircraft and to record conversations between pilots and air traffic controllers. Data recorders automatically record data for 24 hours when activated and are considered one of the important aspects for smooth air flight, which is a major factor driving the growth of the global aerospace data recorder market. Additionally, increasing air passenger traffic and subsequent demand for more aircraft to manage the increasing air traffic are other key factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global aerospace data recorder market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Types

Cockpit Voice Recorders

Flight Data Recorders

Data Loggers

Quick Access Recorders

By Application

Commercial

Military

Key Players

AstroNova

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech, Inc.

RUAG Holding AG

SLN Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Aerospace Data Recorders industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Aerospace Data Recorders Market Report

1. What was the Aerospace Data Recorders Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Aerospace Data Recorders Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Aerospace Data Recorders Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aerospace Data Recorders market.

The market share of the global Aerospace Data Recorders market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aerospace Data Recorders market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aerospace Data Recorders market.

