Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Forecast – 2027

The Automated Barriers and Bollards Market is expected to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2018 to USD 1.93 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The Automatic Barriers and Bollards market operates in a highly segmented industry with a number of local players occupying a limited regional market. Automatic barriers are approximately 60% more efficient than manual barriers and are easier to use in operation. These features are due to automation and fast operation. The main reason for the high demand is growing public safety concerns with the increasing global crime rate.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Push Button

Remote Controlled

RFID Tags Reader

Loop Detectors

Others

By End-user Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Key Players

Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd, CAME S.p.A, Houston System Inc., LA BARRIRE AUTOMATIQUE, MACS Automated Bollard Systems, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group, and RIB Srl, among others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Automated Barriers and Bollards industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Report

1. What was the Automated Barriers and Bollards Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Automated Barriers and Bollards Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automated Barriers and Bollards Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market.

The market share of the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automated Barriers and Bollards market.

