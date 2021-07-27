Graph Database Market Industry Demand, Business Review and Regional Analysis by 2027

In computing, a graph database (GDB) is a database that uses graph structures for semantic queries with nodes, edges and properties to represent and store data. A key concept of the system is the graph (or edge or relationship), which directly relates data items in the store. The relationships allow data in the store to be linked together directly, and in many cases retrieved with one operation.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share. The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to vendors in the market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC, being a manufacturing hub, is expected to adopt graph database solution and services widely to remain cost efficient and export high-quality goods to other countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Graph Database Market

Graph Database market size is projected to reach US$ 622.1 million by 2027, from US$ 542.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2027.

The following players are covered in this report:

Datastax

Ontotext

Stardog

Arangodb

Sparcity Technologies

Bitnine

Objectivity

Cambridge Semantics

Fluree

Blazegraph

Memgraph

Graph Database Breakdown Data by Type

RDF

Property Graph

Graph Database Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Public

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Graph Database industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Graph Database Market Report

1. What was the Graph Database Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Graph Database Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Graph Database Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Graph Database market.

The market share of the global Graph Database market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Graph Database market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Graph Database market.

