Ball Valve Market Size, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, and Future Forecast – 2027

The Ball Valve Market was valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

A ball valve is a type of quarter turn valve with a pivot, perforated and hollow ball that can control the flow through it. Durable, reliable, high-performance and securely closed even after long-term use. For control applications, this superior quality makes it the best choice. There are various types of ball valves such as Full Port, Reduced Port, V Port, Cavity Filler, Trunnion, and Multiport. Ball valves find applications in air, gas, and liquid applications where air-tight service is required.

Market Segmentation

Based on material:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Cryogenic

Alloy Based

Others

Based on the types:

Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves

Floating Ball Valves

Rising Stem Ball Valves

Based on the size:

Up To 1”

1-6”

6-25”

25-50”

50” and Larger

Key Players

Emerson Electric (US)

Astech Valve Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Cameron International Corporation(US)

Dwyer Instruments Inc. (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Flomatic Corporation (US)

MRC Global Inc. (US)

Swagelok Company(US)

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Ball Valve industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Ball Valve Market Report

1. What was the Ball Valve Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Ball Valve Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Ball Valve Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Ball Valve market.

The market share of the global Ball Valve market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Ball Valve market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Ball Valve market.

