Portable Ventilators Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share and Forecast – 2027

Mechanical ventilation is a lifesaving intervention for patients with respiratory disorders or even respiratory failure.

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other lung disorders, and increasing number of accidental emergencies lead to the substantial requirement of mechanical ventilators. The market is expanding to cater to these needs.

Portable Ventilators market size is projected to reach US$ 735.5 million by 2027, from US$ 687.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2027.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Resmed

Medtronic

BD (Carefusion)

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Invacare

Teijin Pharma

Fisher & Paykel

Drager Medical

DeVilbiss

eVent Medical

Portable Ventilators Breakdown Data by Type

Intensive-care ventilator

Portable/transport ventilators

Portable Ventilators Breakdown Data by Application

Pediatric and neonates

Adult

Geriatric

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Portable Ventilators industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Portable Ventilators Market Report

1. What was the Portable Ventilators Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Portable Ventilators Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Portable Ventilators Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Portable Ventilators market.

The market share of the global Portable Ventilators market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Portable Ventilators market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Portable Ventilators market.

