Automotive IoT Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive IoT Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of Automotive IoT market includes government funding for next-generation communication technologies such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication; increasing demand for smartphone features in cars; increasing awareness towards safety and security of the passengers; and growth in automobile industry. With connectivity and smart devices gaining popularity in automotive sector, the manufactures in this industry are leveraging with technologies such as IoT, Big Data Analysis, and AI to enhance the business benefits coming in with the digital revolution. Automotive sector is changing at a rapid pace.

The North America is expected to be dominating in the IoT Automotive market owing to the presence of well-established technological infrastructure. In addition, investment from various IoT players in the region is another factor responsible for the regional growth. Europe is another significant market and holds a considerable market share in the global Automotive IoT market. Moreover, APAC is estimated to be growing at a faster pace. High capital expenditure and maintenance cost, as well as security and privacy issues hamper the market growth. Some of the players operating in the Automotive IoT market are Google Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and several others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Others

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive IoT Market.

The market share of the global Automotive IoT Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive IoT Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive IoT Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive IoT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive IoT Market Report

What was the Automotive IoT Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive IoT Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive IoT Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

