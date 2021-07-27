Vascular Patches Market 2030 Outlook, Growth Prospects And Key Opportunities, Fact.MR Report

The 250 page Market research report On Global Vascular Patches Market : COVID 19 Impact and Recovery – Analysis, Vascular Patches Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Challenges, Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030.

Introduction

Vascular patches are the microporous patch of bio-compatible polyester-urethane patches which are used for vascular surgeries for suturing closure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO),

cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths, claiming approximately 17.9 million lives every year. Vascular patches are highly biocompatible, minimally infectious, low suture line bleeding by its highly elastic material and excellent incorporation of tissue and doesn’t require impregnation or pre-clotting and favorable handling properties.

The global vascular patches market is segmented into material, application, end-user and region.

By material, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Biologic vascular patch

Synthetic vascular patch

By application, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Carotid endarterectomy (CEA)

Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA)

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Profundaplasty

Others

By end-user, the global vascular patches market is further segmented into:

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centres

The global vascular patches market is anticipated to be dominated by North America due to the huge geriatric population, surging cases prevalence of cardiac complications, advanced R&D and technology and awareness. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest vascular patches market with its diverse vascular patch products, high healthcare expenditure and infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific vascular patches market is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market, driven by the escalating healthcare infrastructure, research, medical technologies, growing awareness, and giant patient pool.

Latin America vascular patches market is also expected to grow with the research and innovations of vascular and endovascular surgeries. Middle East &Africa vascular patches market are expected to elevate gradually with the progressing healthcare infrastructure.

The key players of vascular patches market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, LeMaitre, Baxter International, Getinge AB, VUP Medical, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. and CryoLife, Inc.

