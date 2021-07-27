Automotive Logistic Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Logistic Market is projected to rise at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Rising vehicle production worldwide is driving the growth of the automotive logistics market by increasing the demand for automotive logistics services for the transportation of auto parts, spare parts, and finished products. Automotive logistics refers to seamless transportation services and warehousing facilities for finished vehicles, materials, and spare parts from manufacturers to suppliers or end-users. The supply of materials and spare parts and the provision of warehousing services are part of automotive logistics and ensure a smooth operational flow throughout the process. The automotive industry uses logistics services to fully manage the procurement, storage, and movement of resources to different locations.

Automotive suppliers are partnering with various logistics providers to achieve a cost-effective logistics approach. However, fluctuating crude oil prices due to geopolitical factors are acting as a major restraining factor for the market growth. The key players in the market are DHL (Germany), XPO (US), SNCF (France), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), DSV (Denmark), Ryder (US), CEVA (UK), Imperial (South Africa), Panalpina (Switzerland), and Expeditors (US). These market players are adopting several market strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, and others for gaining a strong position in the market.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Mode of Transport

Roadways

Airways

Maritime

Railway

By Activity

Warehousing & Handling

Transportation & Handling

By Logistics Solution

Inbound logistics

Outbound logistics

Reverse logistics

Aftermarket logistics

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Logistic Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Logistic Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Logistic Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Logistic Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Logistic industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Logistic Market Report

What was the Automotive Logistic Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Logistic Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Logistic Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

