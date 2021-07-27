Automotive Microcontroller Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Microcontroller Market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing demand for vehicles, rising per capita income, increasing R&D in automotive sector, and the rising demand for lightweight automotive components are the major factors driving the growth of the automotive microcontroller market. Microcontrollers are commonly referred to as small computers integrated on a chip. It is one of the components of SoC (System on Chip). The microcontroller consists of a CPU, memory configuration, and programmable input/output peripherals. Automotive microcontrollers are used to control automotive functions including automotive airbag systems, remote control systems, and operating systems. It is widely applied in embedded design applications, Internet of Things (IoT) and a variety of applications consisting of discrete chips.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the growth of the automotive microcontroller market during the forecast period owing to the rising income levels, presence of major industry players along with the rising demands for automotive in the region. The key market players in the automotive microcontrollers market include Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., On Semiconductor, Renesas Electronic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument Incorporated, and Toshiba Corporation among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application

Powertrain & Chassis

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Telematics & Infotainment

By Technology

Park Assist System

Blind Spot Detection System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Microcontroller Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Microcontroller Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Microcontroller Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Microcontroller Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Microcontroller industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Microcontroller Market Report

What was the Automotive Microcontroller Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Microcontroller Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Microcontroller Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

