Third Party Logistics Market 2021|By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market was valued at around USD 1trillion in 2020, and it is expected to reach more than USD 1.75 trillion by 2027, registering a growth rate of 8% during the period (2021-2027).

3PL is the ability for manufacturers to outsource activities related to logistics and distribution. 3PL companies can provide professional services such as inventory management, cross docking, door-to-door delivery, and product packaging. The 3PL services market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the development of the e-commerce industry. In addition, demand for this service is expected to increase in the near future as manufacturers and retailers focus on their core business (called core competencies) and increase interest in subcontracting activities such as logistics for which expertise is lacking. Therefore, increased competition has shifted the focus of manufacturers to promote each specialization in production and distribution.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Third Party Logistics Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/third-party-logistics-market/60591/

Market Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Airways

By Service Type

Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing &Distribution

Others

By Industry

Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare

Key Players

Deutsche Post AG

KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DSV A/S

XPO LOGISTICS, INC.

SINOTRANS CO., LTD.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Third Party Logistics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Third Party Logistics Market Report

1. What was the Third Party Logistics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Third Party Logistics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Third Party Logistics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Third Party Logistics market.

The market share of the global Third Party Logistics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Third Party Logistics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Third Party Logistics market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404