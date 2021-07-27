Automotive Semiconductor Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Semiconductor Market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing production of vehicles which in turn leads to rising demand for automotive semiconductors. The growing demand for electric vehicles along with the increasing need for comfort systems, advanced safety, and convenience are other factors contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing competition among the vehicle manufactures to provide with better comfort and safety services lead to a higher use of semiconductor material in automobiles leading to a rise in demand for semiconductors. This also provide with lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Rising income levels and growing middle-class population in several countries is expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, there is a huge demand for vehicles in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific region. The key players in the automotive semiconductor market includes Renesas Electronics Corp. (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), and NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Texas Instruments, Inc. (US), Denso Corp. (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), and Standard Motor Products, Inc. (US), among others.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Component

Processor

Analog IC

Discrete Power Device

Sensor

Memory Device

Lighting Device

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Application

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Telematics and infotainment

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Semiconductor Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Semiconductor Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Semiconductor Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Semiconductor Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Semiconductor industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Semiconductor Market Report

What was the Automotive Semiconductor Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Semiconductor Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Semiconductor Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

