Energy and Utility Analytics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast -2027

The Global Energy and Utility Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2021 to 2027.

Energy and Utilities Analytics refers to solutions that can analyze existing or real-time data from a variety of sources and improve business functions such as cost management, accurate demand forecasting, and risk utilization. Analysis results are used to improve relevant business decisions. It can affect suppliers, operations, risks and assets, and directly affect business performance. Analytics also enables self-service customer access used to monitor personal and end-user data such as usage statements, identification information, and invoices, so customers have access to information at their fingertips. The above are factors that increase the adoption of analytics in the energy and utilities industry due to their customer transparency capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Component:

Software

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME’s)

By Industry Vertical:

Energy, and Oil & Gas

Key Players

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

Capgemini SE

EnergySavvy Inc.

Infosys Limited

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Energy and Utility Analytics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Energy and Utility Analytics Market Report

1. What was the Energy and Utility Analytics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of Energy and Utility Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Energy and Utility Analytics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Energy and Utility Analytics market.

• The market share of the global Energy and Utility Analytics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Energy and Utility Analytics market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Energy and Utility Analytics market.



