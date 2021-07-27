Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Automotive Over the Air Updates Market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The growing government norms on safety and security in vehicles, growing number of connected car devices in automobiles, and the increasing application of infotainments are major factors driving the growth of the market. The over the air updates use technology to transmit operational and diagnostic data from a remote server to the different components and systems of an automobile. Over the aur updates are widely used for ECU algorithms and infotainment. The major advantage of using over the air updates is that it reduces the need to visit vendor site, dealer garage or workshop.

The North American region will hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the higher disposable income, R&D in technology, and the rising demand for luxury services in automobiles. The major players operating in the Over the Air updates market for automotive includes manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), along with research institutes including Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), European Automobile Manufacturers Association (EAMA), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), and Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Application Type

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Infotainment

Safety & Security

Others

By Technology Type

Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)

Software over-the-air (SOTA)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America:

US

Canada

Europe:

France

Italy

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market.

The market share of the global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Automotive Over the Air Updates Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Automotive Over the Air Updates industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Automotive Over the Air Updates Market Report

What was the Automotive Over the Air Updates Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Automotive Over the Air Updates Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Automotive Over the Air Updates Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

