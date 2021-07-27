Private Sector Development to Boost Demand for Office Furniture Through 2029

The global office furniture market is expected to create ~ US$ 22 Billion worth of incremental opportunity over the forecast period. Since the last two decades, the number of small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises has increased drastically in developed and developing countries. Moreover, constant provision from private investments and governments is fueling the growth of the private sector, which is further propelling the office furniture market growth to a great extent.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=280&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Office furniture is highly required for such agencies and commercial infrastructures. However, the office furniture market is highly fragmented and manufacturers’ efforts for organizing the industry have supported the global supply chain rigorously. With this, consumers are exposed to a wide range of office furniture to choose either from a retail store or through an online platform. Fact.MR found that the office furniture market is expected to grow with ~ 7% CAGR in the forecast period.

The office furniture market has witnessed significant ergonomic evolution in their designs. Growing awareness of potential health effects due to inappropriate posture is likely to boost the demand for ergonomic office chairs during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=280&utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Global Office Furniture Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global office furniture market has been provided below on the basis of product, sales channel, and region.

Product Office Chairs

Office Tables

Storage Furniture

Office Systems Furniture

Reception Furniture

Other Product Types Sales Channel Retail Stores

Direct to Consumer

Manufacturer Stores

E-commerce Stores

Discount Stores

Rental Stores

Other Sales Channels

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/280?utm_source=clarkcountyblog&utm_medium=Prasad

Even with a higher level of market fragmentation, top players have successfully maintained their position by offering technologically advanced and innovative office furniture. Historically, the demand for office furniture in Europe and North America is high. However, over the forecast period, the APEJ region is anticipated to witness surprising growth than that of the other regions.

This study underlines key opportunities in the office furniture market and finds that the market would exhibit growth at a value CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period.

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Solve Market Challenges Accurate Regional Demand Estimation And Forecast Data Acquisition from Trusted Multidimensional Sources Real-Time Competitive Breakdown Customized Business Solutions

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/11/27/1657185/0/en/Global-Organic-Hair-Care-Market-to-See-Decent-Growth-with-High-Sales-through-Professional-Salons-predicts-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com